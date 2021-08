Beaches and big cities get most of the travel love, but small mountain towns are the hidden gems on America’s travel landscape. From the quaint villages of the Northeast to the ski towns of the Rockies to the surprising high-altitude destinations along the West Coast, there are mountain getaways all over the nation, offering natural hot springs, quirky museums, delicious eats, and all the small town vibes you could want. Here are the best small mountain towns to visit any time of year.