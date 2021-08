First game back for the IronPigs since Saturday when Daniel Brito collapsed on the field and was taken to the hospital for surgery. We learned later he had stroke and required another surgery the next day. Reports are he is in stable condition, so that is good! Adonis Medina is either being brought back really, really slow from injury or they are trying something else out with him. Possibly a long-reliever? Braeden Ogle makes his Phillies org debut since being acquired for Abrahan Gutierrez. I saw tweets his fastball was up to 96 mph.