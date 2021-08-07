Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tok, AK

Man arrested after injuring 10 with knife on Tokyo train

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iJ3qk_0bKYzSFB00

TOKYO — (AP) — Japanese police said Saturday they arrested a man who stabbed 10 passengers on a commuter train in Tokyo hours earlier, in what Japanese media reported to be a random burst of violence unrelated to the ongoing Olympic Games.

The 36-year-old man told police he wanted to kill women who appeared happy, and chose his targets at random, public broadcaster NHK said. The initial victim, a woman in her 20s, was in serious condition, according to NHK and other Japanese media. Police identified the attacker as Yusuke Tsushima.

The Tokyo Fire Department said nine of the 10 injured passengers were taken to nearby hospitals, while the 10th was able to walk away. All of the injured were conscious, fire department officials said.

The Japanese capital is currently hosting the Olympics, which end Sunday. The site of the stabbing spree was about 15 kilometers (9 miles) away from the main National Stadium.

The man dropped his knife after the handle broke and fled, and later walked into a convenience store and identified himself as the suspect on the news, and said he was tired of running away, according to Japanese media. The store manager called police after seeing bloodstains on the man’s shirt.

TBS television said Tsushima told police he developed the intent to kill women who “looked happy,” and stabbed a woman who happened to be seated near him in the carriage. He also told police that he chose to stage the attack inside a train because it offered the chance to kill a large number of people.

The suspect, who boarded the train with the knife, scissors, cooking oil and a lighter, moved to other carriages after stabbing the first woman. In one car, he poured cooking oil on the floor and tried to set it on fire, Kyodo News agency reported, quoting police. He intentionally chose an express train that makes fewer stops, having passengers stay on board longer, the report said.

The man also told police he initially planned to attack a female shop employee who reported him shoplifting to police earlier in the day, but realizing it was past closing time, he decided to carry out attacks on the train, TBS reported.

A witness at a nearby station where the train stopped said passengers were rushing out of the carriages, shouting that there was a stabbing and asking for first aid. Another witness told NHK that he saw passengers smeared with blood come out of the train, as an announcer asked for doctors and for passengers carrying towels.

The stabbing occurred near Seijogakuen station, according to railway operator Odakyu Electric Railway Co.

While shooting deaths are rare in Japan, the country has had a series of high-profile killings with knives in recent years.

In 2019, a man carrying two knives attacked a group of schoolgirls waiting at a bus stop just outside Tokyo, killing two people and injuring 17 before killing himself. In 2018, a man killed a passenger and injuring two others in a knife attack on a bullet train. In 2016, a former employee at a home for the disabled allegedly killed 19 people and injured more than 20.

___

Follow Mari Yamaguchi on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/mariyamaguchi

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
54K+
Followers
59K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tok, AK
Crime & Safety
City
Tok, AK
Local
Alaska Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Olympics#Ap#Japanese#Nhk#The Tokyo Fire Department#Kyodo News#Tbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Related
WorldPosted by
CrimeOnline

8-Week-Old Baby Boy Stabbed Dead & Tot Sister Seriously Injured; Female Suspect Arrested: Police

A woman is behind bars after police discovered a baby dead and a toddler critically injured inside her home. Liam O’Keefe, 8-weeks-old, was found deceased inside an Ardoyne area home in Northern Ireland on Tuesday night. The baby’s 2-year-old sister was found with severe injuries. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but police say she’s now stable and expected to survive.
Public SafetyTv20detroit.com

5 people jump from Myanmar building to escape police; 2 die

BANGKOK (AP) — Five people have jumped from an apartment building in Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, to escape a raid by government security forces, and at least two have died. Police officers said in a radio conversation during the raid that five people — four men and a woman —...
Public HealthPosted by
UPI News

Japan reports record number of COVID-19 cases in one day

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Japan reported its highest-ever daily rise in COVID-19 cases as experts warned the country's healthcare system could soon be overwhelmed by patients in major hubs like Tokyo. Japan's daily caseload on Wednesday was 15,813, including 4,200 new patients in the capital. Other COVID-19 hotspots include Osaka,...
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Mother, 26, admits to drugging her seven-year-old son and stuffing his body into a suitcase that she dumped in a river in Brazil

A woman is behind bars in Brazil after she confessed murdering her seven-year-old son and stuffing his body into a duffle bag before dumping him in a river. Yasmin Rodrigues, 26, was taken into custody in Rio Grande do Sul last Thursday after the Civil Police discovered several inconsistencies in her report about her Miguel dos Santos' disappearance, according to Brazilian digital news outlet G1.
AnimalsBBC

Rescued mule stabbed in face at Rye animal sanctuary

A mule that had been rescued from neglect has been stabbed in the face at an animal shelter. The ageing animal, named Tommy, was attacked in a field at Undercliff Pony Rescue in Rye, East Sussex, on Monday. Owner Sharon Baker said Tommy had been left with a "gaping great...
AustraliaPosted by
CNN

Baby dies in Australia after magpie swooping attack

Sydney, Australia (CNN) — An Australian family is mourning the loss of a five-month-old girl who died after her mother tried to protect her from a swooping magpie. Baby Mia was in her mother's arms when a magpie swooped at them in Brisbane's Glindemann Park on Sunday, causing her mother to trip and fall. Mia was rushed to hospital but later died from injuries sustained in the fall, according to the Queensland Ambulance Service.
Public Safetywmleader.com

California dad murdered his toddler, infant over ‘serpent DNA’: FBI

A California man influenced by “QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories” confessed to killing his two young children with a spearfishing gun in Mexico because they inherited “serpent DNA” from his wife and “were going to grow into monsters.”. Matthew Taylor Coleman, 40, made the statements to federal investigators after being...
Worlddistrictchronicles.com

Actor Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Girlfriend 20 Times

Thai actor Thanapat Chanakulpisan has been arrested in Bangkok and has been denied bail after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend Chatsaran Suwannakit to death 20 times. Known by his fans as Toy Toy, the popular actor was arrested last Friday (Aug. 6) in the townhome where his girlfriend was found dead. The Bangkok Post reports her body was discovered on the second story of the home, lying face up in one of the bedrooms. She had over at least 20 stab wounds on her chest and body. He was remanded without bail since the crime due to the high severity of the crime. He appealed the court for bail over the weekend, but his request was denied on Sunday.
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Man is charged with killing 41 horses who were found shot dead on a farm while their owner was in hospital

A man has been arrested following the discovery of 41 horses, including pregnant mares, that were shot dead in western Queensland. The horses were found by a member of the public late on August 5 at a property about 60km north of Longreach, with initial investigations indicating the animals were killed sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday last week, police said.
EnvironmentWTOL-TV

Earthquake strikes off coast of Japan, rattles Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, Japan — The Tokyo Olympics have faced a global pandemic, a typhoon and now an earthquake. A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck off the coast of Japan early Wednesday morning, with tremors felt by some at the Olympic Games, according to initial reports from Japan's Meteorological Agency. Athletes and journalists...
Public Healthkfgo.com

Brazil reports 39,982 new coronavirus cases, 1,148 deaths

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil recorded 39,982 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,148 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. Brazil has registered more than 20 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen...

Comments / 0

Community Policy