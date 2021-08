SAITAMA, JAPAN — Nothing about the summer was easy for the U.S. men’s basketball team, and neither was the gold medal game. Kevin Durant scored 29 points and joined Carmelo Anthony as the only three-time men’s gold medalists in Olympic history, and the U.S. held off France 87-82 on Saturday to win the title at the Tokyo Games — ending a summer that started with sputters but closed with celebration.