Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Benton, KY

United Systems holds grand opening

By AREIA HATHCOCK news@paducahsun.com
Paducah Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENTON — The ribbon was officially cut last week for the grand opening of the new United Systems and Software Inc. building in the Southwest One Industrial Park. The 21,000-square-foot building sits on 17 acres of land that includes 40 geothermal wells and 252 solar panels for energy production. The panels can produce over 136,000 kilowatt hours of energy per year creating an annual savings of over $11,000. The first floor restrooms also double as a concrete-reinforced storm shelter.

www.paducahsun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marshall County, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Benton, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pinnacle#The Carter Law Office#Computer Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban take Kandahar, Herat in major Afghanistan offensive

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban captured two major Afghan cities, the country’s second- and third-largest after Kabul, and a strategic provincial capital on Thursday, further squeezing the embattled government just weeks before the end of the American military mission in Afghanistan. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks the biggest...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves intact Indiana University's vaccination requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday left intact Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending classes this fall. The ruling was issued unilaterally by Justice Amy Coney Barrett , who handles emergency matters from Indiana, and came in response to a request earlier this month from eight Indiana students to block the requirement.
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

HHS joins vaccine trend, orders shots for its health workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday. The order from Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy