THAYER — Phillip M. “Phil” Lewis, 79, of rural Thayer, died at 2:05 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at his home. He was born Oct. 13, 1941, in Parsons to John J. and Olive M. (Jackson) Lewis. He graduated from Galesburg High School in 1959 and from Parsons Junior College in 1961. On July 31, 1965, he married Patricia Hill at First Presbyterian Church in Parsons. She survives of the home.