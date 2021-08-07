49ers activate Jaquiski Tartt from COVID-19 list, place him on PUP
The 49ers removed safety Jaquiski Tartt from the COVID-19 list Friday. Tartt went on the list July 28. That was the good news. The bad news is the 49ers placed Tartt on the active/physically unable to perform list as he works his way back from a toe injury. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan mentioned that as [more]www.49erswebzone.com
