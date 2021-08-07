Cancel
49ers activate Jaquiski Tartt from COVID-19 list, place him on PUP

By Pro Football Talk
49erswebzone.com
 6 days ago

The 49ers removed safety Jaquiski Tartt from the COVID-19 list Friday. Tartt went on the list July 28. That was the good news. The bad news is the 49ers placed Tartt on the active/physically unable to perform list as he works his way back from a toe injury. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan mentioned that as

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Jaquiski Tartt
Person
Demeco Ryans
Person
Tavon Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Nfl Network#American Football#Pup#Nfl Network#Reserve Covid 19
