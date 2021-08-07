49ers activate Jaquiski Tartt from COVID-19 list, place him on PUP

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan told reporters QB Josh Rosen has regressed after a solid start to training camp. “I think he started off real well,” Shanahan said, via Pro Football Talk. “I think he’s taken a couple of steps back the last few practices. You know, it was unfortunate on [interception during Sunday’s practice]. We were supposed to go to someone and we had a busted route, so then it kind of fell apart and he tried to overcompensate and he made a bad situation worse.”