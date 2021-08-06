Don’t Let A Knock-Off Bean Bag Fool You

If you don’t take care of yourself, it will be hard to take care of anyone else, let alone a business. Without your health, your drive, your ambition, it will be difficult to start the process on day one. Those moments of self care, no matter how exhausted and busy we are, help to nurture our mind and body to help build and lead the team. Our body listens to what our mind thinks, take the time to reset the mind. Then we’ve received that extra boost to share the momentum with those on your team that can help you achieve what it is that we want to achieve. Self care, goal setting, quiet time, work time, play time, it’s a balancing act, and sometimes our balance is off. It can take practice to get it right, and practice doesn’t make it perfect, it just makes it possible.