Don’t Let A Knock-Off Bean Bag Fool You

By Living Better
livingbetter50.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may have heard about the Yogibo vs Moon Pod battle that’s quickly becoming a war. If you haven’t, here’s a bit of a refresher. In 2009, Eyal Levy invented a fully supportive bean bag that removed pressure points and responded dynamically to pressure from the body. Essentially, the product, which he called the Yogibo, is a giant bean bag that wraps the user up in a supportive hug. Levy was happily selling his product, expanding to 120 retail locations, when in 2018, he found out that a new product that had suspiciously similar qualities had hit the market. The Moon Pod, developed by John Fiorentino, claimed to be the first of its kind on the market. Thus, the beanbag battle began.

