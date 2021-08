As a liturgist, I am often approached by folks — all sorts of folks — who have taken on the task of planning a worship service. Often they’re seminarians or clergy people who have been asked to plan some sort of special service at their church: an interfaith service for Thanksgiving, for example. An interdenominational peace vigil. A special liturgy for Mother’s Day, or a service of Lessons and Carols. Sometimes they’re hoping to supplement their Sunday morning worship with creative elements. Either way, after a brief introduction to the worship service they’re planning, they’ll say to me, “I’m just not sure where to begin!”