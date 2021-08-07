Commentary: Meanderings by David C.L. Bauer - Wins, losses, and attempts to steal it all

A collection of random thoughts and comments from the Journal-Courier’s daily afternoon newsletter to subscribers. A good day is when a conversation leaves you smiling. Gary W. Moore never failed to provide smiles, laughter and deep discussion from the first time he made a cold call to me in 2018 to pitch his weekly column. We frequently would talk or email over the course of the years he penned articles for the Journal-Courier. The conversations could be about anything: food, growing up, getting older.