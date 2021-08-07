Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tokyo Olympics

Commentary: Meanderings by David C.L. Bauer - Wins, losses, and attempts to steal it all

By David C.L. Bauer
Jacksonville Journal Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA collection of random thoughts and comments from the Journal-Courier’s daily afternoon newsletter to subscribers. A good day is when a conversation leaves you smiling. Gary W. Moore never failed to provide smiles, laughter and deep discussion from the first time he made a cold call to me in 2018 to pitch his weekly column. We frequently would talk or email over the course of the years he penned articles for the Journal-Courier. The conversations could be about anything: food, growing up, getting older.

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#The Journal Courier#Myjournalcourier Com#Latin#Eia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves intact Indiana University's vaccination requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday left intact Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending classes this fall. The ruling was issued unilaterally by Justice Amy Coney Barrett , who handles emergency matters from Indiana, and came in response to a request earlier this month from eight Indiana students to block the requirement.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press advance after capturing 2 major Afghan cities

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s rapidly-advancing Taliban insurgents entered a western provincial capital, an official said Friday, hours after they captured the country’s second and third largest cities in a lightning advance just weeks before America is set to end its longest war. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

HHS joins vaccine trend, orders shots for its health workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday. The order from Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy