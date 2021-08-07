Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Olympics-Organisers say issued warnings, revoked accreditation to enforce COVID-19 rules

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YDLaU_0bKYwM5Q00

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Olympics organisers said on Saturday they have so far issued severe warnings to 16 individuals and revoked the accreditation of several people for breaking the Games’ COVID-19 guidelines.

Hidemasa Nakamura, chief of Tokyo 2020’s main operation centre, told reporters the accreditation of eight individuals had been revoked and those of another eight paused.

Though organisers did not provide details on the individual cases, they said each case was discussed with the International Olympic Committee and other relevant organisations.

“It was difficult to both carefully and speedily proceed, but I believe we have been successful (in enforcement),” said Nakamura.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics is taking place as Japan is fighting a resurgence of the coronavirus, with cases reaching a grim milestone of one million on Friday, according to local media.

Athletes and other officials who have travelled to Japan to participate in the Games are tested frequently and are confined to their “bubble”, which prevents them from interacting with the wider Japanese public and potentially spreading the virus.

The participants’ adherence to the organisers “playbooks” - sets of guidelines to prevent the transmission of the virus - is of particular importance as Tokyo grapples with a spike in coronavirus cases.

Organisers and Japan’s premier have both reiterated that the Games have not contributed to rising infections in the host city. A total of 404 Games-related COVID-19 cases have been reported since July 1.

Earlier in the Games, local media reported that two Georgian athletes had their accreditation stripped here after they left the athletes' village to go sightseeing.

On Friday, members of the Australian hockey team were reprimanded and here in their rooms after they left the village to buy two cases of beer, hours after they lost the final to Belgium.

Australia’s team has also been linked to other issues.

On Tuesday, team officials said Australia's rugby players and rowers had caused damage here to their athletes village rooms before departing.

The Australian Olympic Committee also said it would leave it to the country's rugby and football federations to investigate and punish a separate incident here of players' drunken behaviour on a Japan Airlines flight home from Tokyo.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

158K+
Followers
191K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accreditation#Covid 19#Japanese#Playbooks#Georgian#Australian#Japan Airlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
World95.5 FM WIFC

Israel issues travel warning for U.S. over COVID-19 concerns

TEL AVIV (Reuters) – Israel warned on Tuesday against travel to the United States and other countries and said it would tighten quarantine measures for inbound travelers as part of efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant. New COVID-19 cases have surged in highly-vaccinated Israel since the...
Public HealthPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Report: 14 Olympics Participants Lose Credentials for COVID-19 Rules Violations

The credentials of 14 participants in the Tokyo Games have reportedly been revoked due to COVID-19 rules violations, according to Rachel Axon of USA Today. Games CEO Toshiro Muto said Sunday that of the 14 people, six had their credentials removed, while another eight had theirs suspended temporarily. An additional 10 cases of "strict warning incidents” have been reported, as well as four signed pledges on top of those warnings.
Public Healthjack1065.com

Olympics-Organisers report 27 new Games-related COVID-19 cases

TOKYO (Reuters) – Tokyo Olympics organisers on Friday reported 27 new Games-related COVID-19 cases, including three athletes. The latest daily cases, up from 24 on Thursday, have brought the total Games-linked infections since July 1 to 220. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
SportsBleacher Report

2 Georgian Athletes Have Accreditation Revoked After Leaving Olympic Village

The Georgian Olympic Committee confirmed two of their athletes had their accreditation revoked from the Olympic Village after they left the premises to visit friends in Tokyo. Vazha Margvelashvili, 27, and Lasha Shavdatuashvili, 29, reportedly left the grounds to meet with one of their "acquaintances" living in Japan. Both athletes were competing in judo. Margvelashvili won the silver medal in the men's 66kg weight class, while Shavdatuashvili earned the silver in the men's 73kg division.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Two Games-related COVID-19 cases hospitalised - organisers

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Two Olympic Games-related people from overseas with COVID-19 have been hospitalised but neither case is serious, Tokyo 2020 spokesperson Masa Takaya said on Thursday. A third hospitalised person has already been discharged, the spokesperson said. The Games are in their sixth day of competition and...
Beauty & Fashioncw39.com

COVID-19 becomes political issue at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (NEXSTAR) — Outside of the Olympic bubble, COVID-19 numbers continue to rise at record levels. Protests against the games are taking place in the city of Tokyo. “I think it’s a miracle that we’re all here,” former International Olympic Committee executive director Michael Payne said. Tokyo is hosting an...
Public Health740thefan.com

Accreditation revoked for six people after violating rules

TOKYO (Reuters) – The chief of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee said on Sunday six Games-related people had their accreditation revoked for violating rules imposed to hold safe Games amid the pandemic. One person from overseas has been hospitalised but not in a serious condition, Toshiro Muto also said at...
Public Healthkfgo.com

Olympics-Organisers investigating after athletes drinking violates COVID-19 curbs

TOKYO (Reuters) -Tokyo Games organisers said they are investigating after a group of athletes were found drinking alcohol in the Olympic village this week, violating measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The athletes were caught drinking in a park in the athletes’ village on Friday night, Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto told a news conference, adding police were later present at the incident.
Hawaii Statesimpleflying.com

ANA Finally Sends Its Airbus A380 Back To Hawaii

Japan’s All Nippon Airways has resumed scheduled commercial flights with its Airbus A380 fleet, albeit on a limited basis. The airline completed the first of two rotations to Honolulu with the giant of the skies earlier today. The Airbus A380 is loved by passengers the world over. Unfortunately, it isn’t...
Aerospace & Defensefuturetravelexperience.com

Korean Air and Incheon Airport sign partnership to advance UAM

Korean Air has signed an Urban Air Mobility (UAM) research and development (R&D) cooperation agreement with Incheon International Airport Corporation (IIAC) and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) to establish a safe and efficient UAM transportation management system. The three organisations will conduct joint R&D to establish a UAM operations...
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

Covid-19 forces cancellation of Avalon Airshow in 2021

Australia’s Avalon Airshow has been cancelled owing to challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. Show organiser AMDA Foundation says that the event, due to take place from 30 November to 3 December at Melbourne’s Avalon airport, faced increased uncertainty owing to local outbreaks of the Delta variant of Covid-19. The...
SportsNBC San Diego

Watch Judges Enforce Speed Walking Rules During Olympic Races

Historians will note that the winners of race walking gold at the Tokyo Olympics were Antonella Palmisano of Italy (women's 20km), Massimo Stano of Italy (men's 20km) and Dawid Tomala of Poland (men's 50km). But the competitors and others on hand will also remember the judges, the sticklers who stepped...
Industryhotnewhiphop.com

United Airlines Requires Staff To Be Vaccinated Unlike Southwest, Delta, & American

Companies are enforcing new rules as it pertains to the COVID-19 vaccine now that variants are causing growing concerns. People who have yet to receive the vaccine are reportedly at the greatest risk, while those who are vaccinated aren't free and clear of avoiding the Delta variant of coronavirus. As global citizens are traveling by the millions now that airlines are open once again, it has been reported that United Airlines is taking precautions by requiring all of their employees to get vaccinated before October.
Travelroutesonline.com

Singapore Airlines to launch new US fifth freedom route

The Star Alliance member is resuming a route it last served 13 years ago. Singapore Airlines (SIA) is launching a fifth freedom flight to the US later this month, with plans to operate from Singapore (SIN) to Los Angeles (LAX), via Taipei Taoyuan (TPE). The route will commence on Aug....

Comments / 0

Community Policy