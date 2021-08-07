Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Olympics-Tokyo feared Games would spread COVID; numbers suggest that didn't happen

By Tim Kelly
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IBs8a_0bKYwIYW00

TOKYO (Reuters) - Before the Olympics began, Japan had feared that the 2020 Games, with thousands of officials, media and athletes descending on Tokyo in the middle of a pandemic, might spread COVID-19, introduce new variants and overwhelm the medical system.

But as the Games draw near their end, the infection numbers from inside the Olympic "bubble here" - a set of venues, hotels and the media centre to which those coming for the Games had been mostly confined - tell a different story.

Featuring more than 50,000 people, what amounted to possibly the largest global experiment of this kind since the pandemic began, appears to have largely worked, organisers and some scientists say, with only a sliver of those involved infected.

“Before the Olympics, I thought people would come to Japan with many variants and Tokyo would be a melting pot of viruses and some new variant would emerge in Tokyo,” Kei Sato, a senior researcher at the University of Tokyo said.

“But there was no chance for the viruses to mutate.”

The main reason for the low number of infections was a vaccination rate of more than 70% among the Olympians, organisers and the news media, daily testing, social distancing and a bar on domestic and international spectators, organisers say.

Brian McCloskey, the lead adviser on the “bubble” to Olympic organisers, said he would not point to any one specific measure that worked best.

“It comes as a package, it’s the package that works most effectively and I think that will still be the message after these Games and is still the message irrespective of vaccinations,” McCloskey said at a news conference on Saturday.

The organisers recorded 404 Games-related infections since July 1. They carried out close to 600,000 screening tests with the infection rate of 0.02%.

The situation inside the “bubble” stood in sharp contrast to outside, with a surge in infections fuelled by the Delta variant hitting daily records and for the first time crossing 5,000 in the host city, threatening to overwhelm Tokyo’s hospitals.

MASKS AND WARNINGS

In the bubble, reporters, during their two-week quarantine, had to report their temperature and condition daily and download a contact-tracing app. They were banned from public transport and masks at the media centre were required at all times.

There were no serious cases of COVID-19 in the Olympic village, said McCloskey, where more than 10,000 athletes stayed during the Games, sometimes two to a room.

While McCloskey said that more research needed to be done, he said that at present the experts’ “belief” was that the infections among overseas visitors in the bubble were brought into the country, rather than occurring locally.

McCloskey echoed the Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in saying that he did not think the Games contributed to the spike in infections in Tokyo.

He said that, “the closer anyone was to the athletes and to the interface between the international community and the domestic Japanese community the more they were tested”.

“And it is that protection of the link between that interface, between the international and domestic, that gives us the confidence to say that there wasn’t spread between the two,” said McCloskey.

Some experts, such as Koji Wada, professor of public health at the International University of Health and Welfare in Tokyo, have said it was too early to draw conclusions on the direct impact of the Games on the spread of the virus in the city.

But Wada and others have said the Games have undermined public messaging, with authorities calling on people to stay home to avoid contact with others, while athletes screamed, hugged and patted each other on the backs during competitions.

Health data collected during the two weeks of the Games, including inside the athletes village, would be analysed and published so countries could use it to help plan their responses to the coronavirus, McCloskey said.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

158K+
Followers
191K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoshihide Suga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Covid#Covid#The University Of Tokyo#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Expert Issues Startling Reality Check

The warnings from COVID-19 experts are getting louder and more blunt: The Delta variant is basically a whole new threat, one far more transmissible than the viruses before it. Possibly any virus ever before it. Be warned. With this in mind, Dr. Larry Brilliant, an epidemiologist who, says CNBC, "was part of the World Health Organization's team that helped eradicate smallpox," spoke to the network and said the delta variant is "maybe the most contagious virus" ever. Read on for his five life-saving pieces of advice, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthNBC New York

Olympic Super-Fan Gets Creative in Cheering on COVID-Hit Tokyo Games

The Tokyo Olympics may have none of the cosmopolitan excitement usually brought to the games by people from all over the world cheering in different languages and waving colorful flags, but super-fan Kyoko Ishikawa has made plans to build the buzz regardless. With the coronavirus pandemic raging for over a...
Public Healthwabcradio.com

Covid-19 Infections Soar in Tokyo during Olympic Games

TOKYO (AP) —A record number of cases of Covid-19 are reported in Tokyo hosting the 2021 Summer Olympics. Tokyo is reporting 5,042 new daily coronavirus cases, hitting a record since the pandemic began. The additional cases brought the total for Tokyo to 236,138. Nationwide, Japan reported more than 14,000 cases...
Public HealthSFGate

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:. CDC encourages use of new tests that detect both...
SportsWinona Daily News

Cecilia Manrique: Tokyo 2020 in 2021: The Olympics that did happen

It was an on-again, off-again event because of COVID. It was popular and then unpopular because of COVID. The world wanted it to happen but the hosts, the Japanese people, had major qualms about the Olympics becoming a super spreader. Family, friends and fans, domestic and foreign have been barred...
Public Healthsiouxlandproud.com

IOC views Olympic Games as a success in spite of COVID cases in Tokyo

TOKYO, Japan (KCAU) – The summer Olympic Games wrap up tomorrow morning for the closing ceremony. But that doesn’t mean the odds weren’t stacked against them. Hosting an Olympics in a pandemic and without fans seemed nearly impossible. But the IOC delivered on a key promise. “This has been as...
Sportsmorningbrew.com

Tokyo Olympics: By the Numbers

Just as we finally figured out how to watch the Olympics, they ended on Sunday. From the moving family watch party videos to the thrusting Australian swim coach, the Tokyo Olympics gave us all a desperately needed distraction while raising thorny questions about the future of the Games. Here are...
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID-19 Live Updates: Delta Variant Spreads As Fears of Mutations Grow

The rolling average of new daily COVID cases in the U.S. has crept back up over 100,000 for the first time since February as the country faces the impact of the Delta variant. The aggressive mutation, first identified in India, has managed to almost entirely outcompete the others when it comes to transmissibility and hospitalizations, with medical staff in southern states warning of a shortage of hospital beds.
Sportsthewestsidegazette.com

You Made History Without Blueprint: Olympics Committee President Thanks Organizers

NEW DELHI — International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach paid tribute to all involved in the success of the showpiece event, from high-level government leaders to thousands of volunteers and workforce members, as Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 were declared closed on Aug. 9. “You have not only written history, but...
Public HealthDenver Channel

Japan's PM thanks people for safe Olympics during pandemic

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s prime minister thanked people for helping the country safely hold the Olympics despite the difficulties of the coronavirus pandemic. He noted the Games were delayed by a year and held under tight restrictions, but “I believe we were able to fulfill our responsibility as the host nation,” Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said, thanking the people for their understanding and cooperation.
Public HealthPosted by
UPI News

Japan reports record number of COVID-19 cases in one day

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Japan reported its highest-ever daily rise in COVID-19 cases as experts warned the country's healthcare system could soon be overwhelmed by patients in major hubs like Tokyo. Japan's daily caseload on Wednesday was 15,813, including 4,200 new patients in the capital. Other COVID-19 hotspots include Osaka,...
SportsPosted by
The Hill

Emhoff to lead US delegation to Paralympic Games

Vice President Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, will lead a delegation to the Paralympics in Tokyo later this month. Emhoff’s first solo trip abroad will include himself and the U.S. Tokyo embassy leader, Raymond Green. Roughly 4,440 athletes across 160 countries will compete in the Paralympics. Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband,...
SportsDurango Herald

Tokyo's Olympic fears give way to acceptance, to a point

TOKYO (AP) - When the Tokyo Olympics began during a worsening pandemic in Japan, the majority of the host nation was in opposition, with Emperor Naruhito dropping the word “celebrating” from his opening declaration of welcome. But once the Games got underway and local media switched to covering Japanese athletes'...

Comments / 0

Community Policy