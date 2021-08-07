Cancel
MLB

Cubs' Andrew Romine: Delivers game-tying home run

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Romine went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer and two runs in Friday's 8-6 loss to the White Sox. The 35-year-old crossed the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning to put the Cubs on the board, and he tied the game in the eighth with a three-run blast off former teammate Craig Kimbrel. The home run was Romine's first in the majors since 2017, and he's now gone 7-for-16 with a home run, a double, five runs and four RBI in six games with the Cubs this year.

www.cbssports.com

Andrew Romine
Homer
Craig Kimbrel
#Cubs#The White Sox
Chicago White Sox
Baseball
Sports
