Cubs' Andrew Romine: Delivers game-tying home run

Washington’s Nationals scored three runs in the third, on a two-run single by Josh Bell and an RBI hit by Yadiel Hernández, and they added a run an inning later, when Bell drove in another with a bases-loaded hit that put the home team up 4-1. But Chicago Cubs’ center fielder Rafael Ortega, who homered off Nats’ starter Erick Fedde to start the game, hit his second of the afternoon, and fifth of the season, off of Fedde in the sixth, 4-3, and after a homer by Yadiel Hernández made it 5-3, Ortega hit another one, this one a two-run shot off of Wander Suero, that tied things up at 5-5 in the eighth.