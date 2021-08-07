Cancel
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Exits with right hip discomfort

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Betts was removed from Friday's game against the Angels in the top of the seventh inning due to right hip discomfort. Betts appeared to be in some pain after he crossed the plate in the bottom of the first inning Friday, but he was initially able to remain in the contest. However, the right fielder was ultimately removed from the game as part of a double switch in the top of the seventh. The severity of the issue isn't yet clear, but Betts spent time on the injured list with a hip injury in late July. Prior to his departure, the 28-year-old had gone 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI.

