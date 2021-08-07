Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Exits with right hip discomfort

Betts (hip) was activated from the 10-day injured list Sunday and is starting at second base against the Diamondbacks, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports. Manager Dave Roberts indicated Saturday that Betts could spend some time at second base to reduce the strain on his hip, and the outfielder is indeed starting at the keystone in his first game off the shelf. The 28-year-old played a few innings at the position July 10 and has a handful of appearances there in his big-league career, though he played more at second in the minors. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Roberts plans on having Betts return to his usual post in right field Tuesday against the Astros.