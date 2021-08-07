Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Upstate residents may need to plan for showers on Saturday

FOX Carolina
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKendra takes a look at the latest chance for rain and how it could impact the area. Rain chances go up for Saturday, but temperatures should remain in check! It gets hotter for…

www.foxcarolina.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upstate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentFOX Carolina

HOT and humid with PM storms, plus watching Fred

More hotter than usual temperatures and humid conditions in the coming days will spark afternoon and evening storms through the end of the week. In the tropics, Fred will likely re-strengthen as it moves toward Florida by the weekend. We'll be stuck in a hot and humid pattern the next...
Wilmington, OHJournal-News

Showers, storms may continue tonight

Rain and storm chances will continue overnight, with temperatures falling to around 74 degrees. It won’t be as hot Friday with a high temperature near 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. A line of showers and thunderstorms will push through the area from northwest to southeast...
EnvironmentWTRF

Scattered showers with high temperatures in the 90s today

THURSDAY: As we push through another work-week, we will stick with the chance for scattered PM showers and storms with a hot and muggy air mass in place. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Ohio Valley, meaning that heat index values (combination of temperature and relative humidity) are expected to be in the triple digits this afternoon. Take precautions and limit time outdoors today. Stay hydrated and check on those who may not have air conditioning. Cloud coverage will increase as we head farther into the afternoon. High temperatures this afternoon will top off in the lower 90s with oppressively muggy levels. A few showers are possible late in the day, with scattered storms being the main risk. Some of the storms could pack a punch, we are in a Marginal Risk for severe weather or a one out of five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns will be gusty winds within any storm development and the possibility for downpours. Tonight, scattered showers are likely after midnight and continue on for the rest of our Friday. Low temps will once again be in the lower 70s. Muggy conditions stick around as well.
EnvironmentFOX Carolina

More Heat and Humidity, Watching Fred For Next Week

For the overnight hours, any lingering shower and storms will end, otherwise we're looking at partly cloudy skies with mild and muggy conditions. Lows will be in the low 70s for the Upstate and upper 60s in the mountains. This patterns sticks around into Friday, with slightly above normal temperatures...

Comments / 0

Community Policy