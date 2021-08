While the Olympics has its share of flaws, one of its best characteristics is that it requires merit to get there. There are problems, sure. It’s not right it won’t let competent athletes who use marijuana compete and that this year, it made accommodations for mothers difficult. But generally speaking, the best athletes in the world in their respective sports made it to Tokyo. They’re people who worked hard for years doing something they are passionate about in hopes of making their home countries proud.