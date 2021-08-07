Galal Yafai completes arduous journey to win GB’s first Tokyo boxing gold

Galal Yafai claimed flyweight boxing gold for Great Britain after a split decision win over Carlo Paalam of the Philippines.The 28-year-old floored his opponent in the opening round with a straight left and edged a high-octane contest to secure the verdict.It concluded a stunning run of form for the Birmingham boxer, who was competing in his second Olympics having lost his second bout at Rio 2016.All five of the judges gave Paalam the last round of the contest but Yafai had built up enough of a lead to secure the win on four of the five judges’ cards.more to follow... Read More How much do Olympic athletes win for gold, silver and bronze medals?Why is Russia banned from the Olympics and what is ROC?Why did Tom Daley have ice packs strapped to his arms?