Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Galal Yafai completes arduous journey to win GB’s first Tokyo boxing gold

The Guardian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf ever there was a measure of how well Galal Yafai had managed the most important, pressure-filled moment of his career so far, it came in the immediate seconds after the third round of his final bout. He had played his hand so perfectly, dominant in the opening two rounds and then calm in the last, that as soon as it was over he already knew. Everyone knew. Yafai walked back to his corner with a rare, beaming smile across his face: “Oh, mate,” he said. “Wow.”

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kal Yafai
Person
Gamal Yafai
Person
Galal Yafai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Great Britain#Tokyo#Combat#Land Rover#European#Wba#Commonwealth Games
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
U.K.
Country
Philippines
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Superstar Brian Knobbs Hospitalized

Former WWE and WCW Tag Team Champion Brian Knobbs — best known as one half of The Nasty Boys — was rushed to a hospital earlier this week due to multiple medical issues. On Wednesday, Knobbs’ friend Fred Jung set up a GoFundMe page to help the pro wrestling veteran with his medical expenses. According to Jung, Knobbs is dealing with “major stomach issues” and is presently undergoing tests to determine the severity of his illnesses.
SportsPosted by
The Week

Olympic officials will replace Japanese athlete's gold medal after mayor bit it

Japanese softball player Miu Goto will have her Olympic gold medal replaced after a mayor controversially decided to bite the original. Tokyo Olympics officials say they're replacing Goto's gold medal after Takashi Kawamura, the mayor of her hometown of Nagoya, bit the first one during a ceremony despite COVID-19 concerns, BBC News reports. The International Olympic Committee is reportedly set to cover the costs.
Auburn, ALopelikaobserver.com

Auburn Caps Tokyo 2020 Olympics With Six Medals, Three Gold

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics wrapped up Sunday with the Closing Ceremony. Auburn, represented with a contingent of 15 athletes and three coaches, took home a total of six Olympic medals, including three gold medals. Now it’s on to Paris, the site of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, but first here’s...
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

The Best Men’s Performances in Swimming from the Tokyo Olympics (Race Videos)

The Best Men’s Performances in Swimming from the Tokyo Olympics (Race Videos) Fourteen individual men’s races produced gold medalists at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre, and each one of those champions had a story. It’s hard to compare so many different races when each of the winners are achieving the best results of their lives in the process, but a few of the races really moved the needle and inspired fans watching around the world.
WorldBBC

Tokyo Olympics: Team GB's Matt Walls wins omnium gold

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app. British cyclist Matt Walls was crowned Olympic champion on his debut with a dominant performance in...
Combat SportsESPN

Japan's Sena Irie wins first-ever women's featherweight boxing gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

Sena Irie of Japan has claimed the first-ever women's featherweight boxing gold medal with a unanimous decision over the Philippines' Nesthy Petecio. Irie became the first female boxer to win a medal for Japan when she secured the first gold of the Tokyo boxing tournament by sweeping the third round on all five judges' cards at the Kokugikan Arena. Irie's crisper punches won over the judges in a bout with plenty of clinching.
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Team GB's Galal Yafai reaches Olympic men's flyweight final after thrilling split decision victory over Kazak fighter Saken Bibossinov guarantees Brummie a medal in Tokyo

Galal Yafai will fight for Olympic gold after a stunning, high-octane victory over Kazakhstan's Saken Bibossinov in the flyweight semi-final. The Brummie, 28, sped out of the blocks and delivered a straight left to leave his opponent with a standing count in a first round in which he took the verdict of all five judges.
Combat SportsESPN

Meet Galal Yafai, the man standing between Carlo Paalam and Olympic gold

Flyweight boxer Carlo Paalam guns for the Philippines' second gold medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. Philippine time (TV5 and One Sports). This is already the Philippines' best Olympic campaign with its first-ever gold courtesy of weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, plus a silver and bronze from boxers Nesthy Petecio and Eumir Marcial. Paalam is guaranteed to add to the medal haul, preferably for him a gold.
Combat SportsPosted by
The Independent

Galal Yafai: British boxer wins flyweight gold at Tokyo Olympics

Galal Yafai claimed flyweight boxing gold for Great Britain after a split decision win over Carlo Paalam of the Philippines.The 28-year-old floored his opponent in the opening round with a straight left and edged a high-octane contest to secure the verdict.It concluded a stunning run of form for the Birmingham boxer, who was competing in his second Olympics having lost his second bout at Rio 2016.All five of the judges gave Paalam the last round of the contest but Yafai had built up enough of a lead to secure the win on four of the five judges’ cards.more to follow... Read More How much do Olympic athletes win for gold, silver and bronze medals?Why is Russia banned from the Olympics and what is ROC?Why did Tom Daley have ice packs strapped to his arms?

Comments / 0

Community Policy