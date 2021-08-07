SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara police arrested an out-of-control driver Friday night after a truck crashed through the front of a laundromat, striking a man inside.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls around 7:45 p.m. reporting that a vehicle drove into The Mesa Laundromat on Meigs Road in Santa Barbara.

During their investigation, officers learned that the driver had intentionally crashed through the glass-paned doors and windows of the laundromat to strike a man who was standing inside. That man is thought to be an acquaintance of the driver. It is unclear why the driver wanted to hit him.

Security video shared with our newsroom from the inside of the laundromat showed the victim being struck by the front end of the truck causing him to fly across the floor where he landed and was able to get up and walk out of the business.

(Photo: Blake DeVine/KEYT)

The man reportedly suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Cottage Hospital for treatment.

Police said after the crash, the driver attempted to flee the scene in his truck, however, bystanders at nearby businesses heard the commotion and followed the driver to the other end of the parking lot.

Once there, some bystanders moved in to detain the driver until police could arrive at the scene.

The driver then backed up his truck and struck one bystander. That man was not injured.

After being detained by the good Samaritans, the driver was arrested by police without further incident. He faces charges for assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.

Police said they have confirmed the driver was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the incident.

The specific cause of the crash is under investigation.

The post Driver arrested after truck crashes through Santa Barbara laundromat, striking man inside appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .