New Zealand’s Lydia Ko claims golf bronze, but Carrington misses out on fourth gold

By Guardian staff
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BGE79_0bKYuPYn00

New Zealand’s Lydia Ko has won a bronze medal in the women’s Olympic golf tournament in Tokyo after a playoff against Mone Inami of Japan.

Ko, who won silver in the Rio Games in 2016, bogeyed the first playoff hole to miss out on a repeat performance.

She and Inami had come close to catching the American Nelly Korda, but she held on to finish 17 under par and win the gold after four rounds at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama. Ko and Inami finished one shot behind on 16 under.

The latest medal for New Zealand followed disappointment for Lisa Carrington when she and her teammates finished fourth in the K4 500m kayak race earlier on Saturday.

New Zealand have now won seven golds, six silvers and seven bronze medals and stand 11th in the medal table.

Lisa Carrington had already cemented her status as one of the greatest Olympians of all time after she racked up a third gold of these Games and a fifth overall earlier this week.

Hopes were high that she and Alicia Hoskin, Teneale Hatton and Caitlin Regal could win another gold at the Sea Forest Waterway but they came in behind Hungary, Belarus and Poland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m7aHP_0bKYuPYn00
Lisa Carrington, far left, and Alicia Hoskin, Caitlin Regal and Teneale Hatton came fourth in the K4 500m final in Tokyo. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Carrington has five gold medals and one bronze in a remarkable run of success across three Olympics.

Carrington had already won the K1 200m and the K1 500m singles events in Tokyo, plus the K2 500m with Regal,. They go into her collection of golds in the K1 200m in London 2012 and Rio 2016. She won a bronze in the K1 500m at the Rio Games.

The Guardian

The Guardian

