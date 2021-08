GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County has a new sheriff. Todd Rowell was sworn in during a ceremony at the Old Mesa County Courthouse Friday evening. The Mesa County Commissioners appointed Rowell to take over after former Sheriff Matt Lewis retired. The swearing-in happened in the hearing room at 5 p.m. Dozens of community members, friends and family members of Rowell, and others turned out to show their support.