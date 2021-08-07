Cancel
Grand Junction, CO

District 51 Board of Education discusses funding for new Grand Junction High School building

By (Tom Ferguson)
KJCT8
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education is discussing how to fund a new Grand Junction High School building. They are planning to use a bond measure for the funding. According to the board, that would raise the property taxes on a $300,000 home in Grand Junction about five dollars a month. The board will decide exactly what it is going to ask of residents on this on August 10. According to the district, foundation issues with the fifties-era building are behind the calls to replace it.

