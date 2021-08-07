Special Weather Statement issued for Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 00:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jasper Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Jasper County through 100 AM CDT At 1220 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near North Judson to near Wheatfield to near DeMotte. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Rensselaer, DeMotte, Wheatfield, Roselawn, Fair Oaks, Parr, Baileys Corner and Stoutsburg. Including the following interstate Indiana I-65 between mile markers 225 and 232. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH