All hands on deck to battle Carney fire
MENOMINEE — At approximately 2 p.m. Thursday, the Superior Cedar Products lumber yard caught fire. According to Menominee County Emergency Management, the Menominee County Central Dispatch received a call at 1:53 p.m. reporting a fire that involved a semi and a mulch grinder located at Superior Cedar Products, 43 North U.S. 41, Carney. The Nadeau Township Fire Department was on the scene within four minutes of the call, and upon arrival the firefighters found the fire had begun to spread.www.ehextra.com
Comments / 0