EH Community Calendar: Aug. 7

THURMONT, Md. (WJZ) — Who couldn’t use more chances to see sunflowers in bloom? A Thurmont farm will hold its second annual Sunflower Festival, featuring 300,000 sunflowers of several varieties and colors, in September. Winterbrook Farms said its sunflower field is 10 acres, and it’s also home to the largest corn maze in Maryland, according to a statement. The festival starts Sept. 4 and 5 with “Sippin’ in the Sunflowers,” a special ticket-only event featuring wine from Catoctin Breeze Vineyard. Guests will get a souvenir wine glass. There also will be food trucks, live music, and of course, opportunities for photos. The festival officially...