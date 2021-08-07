Cancel
Visual Art

EH Community Calendar: Aug. 7

Longtime editor leaves lasting legacy
EHEXTRA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST SHORE FISHING MUSEUM OPEN. West Shore Fishing Museum is open Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. Those attending may explore the rich local history of fishing in Green Bay waters by touring the Bailey home, exhibit buildings, gift shop, five commercial fishing boats, gardens and trails. Admission is free. The grounds are handicapped accessible and dog friendly. People should enter through Bailey Park, N5146 M-35, 15 miles north of Menominee. People may contact 715-923-9756 or West Shore Fishing Museum on Facebook for more information.

Meetings

Meetings

Æ Ansul Women Retirees and Former Employees: The Café Green, 1633 Main St., Marinette, Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. People may call Pidge at 715-735-6759 for reservations.
EHEXTRA

50-year reunion to be held Oct. 16

STEPHENSON—Stephenson High School Class of 1971 will hold its 50-year reunion Oct. 16 at 5 p.m. at Belgiumtown Restaurant. It will be casual dress. A cash bar and heavy appetizers, pizza and dessert will be served from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Payment is due Sept. 25 and should be made...
Peshtigo, WIEHEXTRA

Peshtigo Lions Club makes donations

PESHTIGO—The Peshtigo Lions Club donated a total of $2,375 among the following organizations: Lions Eye Bank, CASA, Leader Dog, Abundant Life Mission, Rainbow House, Peshtigo Food Pantry, Lions Club International Foundation, and the Peshtigo SEED (Students eat every day) program. The Lion’s Club appreciates the continued support of the community...
Local COVID level on the rise

Local COVID level on the rise

MARINETTE—Public Health Officer Molly Bonjean Wednesday presented the Health and Human Services Board with the latest COVID-19 statistics for Marinette County. According to the Centers for Disease Control COVID Data Tracker, Marinette County is in the substantial category for “level of community transmission.”. Neighboring Menominee and Oconto counties both are...
EHEXTRA

Town of Peshtigo discuss facilitator selection for summit with JCI

PESHTIGO—The Town of Peshtigo Water Committee discussed the timeline for selecting a facilitator Wednesday for a September summit meeting with Johnson Controls, Inc. (JCI). During the summit, the two parties, along with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the independent facilitator, will consider different long-term water source options for town residents impacted by the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) contamination in the area. The Town of Peshtigo, JCI and the DNR expect the meeting to be the first of several.
Thurmont, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Thurmont’s Winterbrook Farms To Hold Sunflower Festival In September

THURMONT, Md. (WJZ) — Who couldn’t use more chances to see sunflowers in bloom? A Thurmont farm will hold its second annual Sunflower Festival, featuring 300,000 sunflowers of several varieties and colors, in September. Winterbrook Farms said its sunflower field is 10 acres, and it’s also home to the largest corn maze in Maryland, according to a statement. The festival starts Sept. 4 and 5 with “Sippin’ in the Sunflowers,” a special ticket-only event featuring wine from Catoctin Breeze Vineyard. Guests will get a souvenir wine glass. There also will be food trucks, live music, and of course, opportunities for photos. The festival officially...
EHEXTRA

Marinette animal control

Æ A domestic short hair cat was found Friday at Church and Daggett streets and brought to Town & Country Veterinarian Clinic. For information on this and other animals, people can call the clinic at 715-735-9511.
Escanaba, MIEHEXTRA

Escanaba brings back UP State Fair starting Monday

MENOMINEE—The Upper Peninsula State Fair starts Monday in Escanaba with livestock events and runs through Sunday, Aug. 22 with a full slate of midway and grandstand entertainment. COVID-19 precautions reduced last year’s fair to a livestock exhibition for youth exhibitors, but the fair is back in full swing this year...
EHEXTRA

Cleveland Avenue closure

MARINETTE—Canadian National Railroad (CN) will close Cleveland Avenue at the railroad intersection for repairs starting Monday. CN expects to reopen the road by the end of the day Friday. CN’s 24-hour emergency contact number is 1-800-465-9239. Individuals with general inquiries can call 1-888-888-5909 or email contact@cn.ca.
COMMUNITY CALENDAR

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Shakespeare At The Castle theater troupe, 10:30 a.m., Rodman Public Library; registration required at rodmanlibrary.evanced.info/signup. Pool Noodle Obstacle Course, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Rodman Library; ages 6-12; information at 330-821-2665 Ext. 223. Beloit. Dedication and ribbon cutting for the children’s little free library in memory of Col. Dwight E. Naylor, USMC,...
lvpnews.com

Community calendar

The Upper Milford Historical Society will meet 7 p.m. at the township building, 5671 Chestnut St. The program will feature a presentation by Aaron Heckler of his program titled “A Picture Postcard Tour of Upper and Lower Milford townships.”. Aug. 1. Concert at Emmaus Community Park, 6-9 p.m., Shaun Lally...
Community calendar

Community calendar

Germanna G3 Scholarships: Tuition-Free Information Session, Zoom, Monday, 10 a.m. Learn more about your opportunity to a tuition-free path to an in-demand career. No prior experience needed. No cost to you. vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwscOmorD4tHt3dzYJq1VUvwWYg-trRc8iI. Germanna Military Monday Information Sessions, Zoom, Monday, 11 a.m. Learn how to maximize your military educational benefits. Register...

