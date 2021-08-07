EH Community Calendar: Aug. 7
WEST SHORE FISHING MUSEUM OPEN. West Shore Fishing Museum is open Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. Those attending may explore the rich local history of fishing in Green Bay waters by touring the Bailey home, exhibit buildings, gift shop, five commercial fishing boats, gardens and trails. Admission is free. The grounds are handicapped accessible and dog friendly. People should enter through Bailey Park, N5146 M-35, 15 miles north of Menominee. People may contact 715-923-9756 or West Shore Fishing Museum on Facebook for more information.www.ehextra.com
