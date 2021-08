It was only a matter of time before history would be made once again with one of the hottest freestyles to drop in 2021, and quite frankly, no one is touching the feat. Back in May, the L.A. Leakers Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk invaded North Carolina to connect with the hip-hop icon J. Cole for a long-awaited moment that came to life when Cole locked in for a double feature freestyle that took the hip-hop world by surprise. As the freestyle was 12 years in the making, Cole didn’t waste any breathing moment to not deliver top-tier bars that had the video trending as the #1 YouTube feature for nearly three consecutive days, the Leakers are now celebrating the huge milestone of 10 MILLION views!