A tribute to Pam Singer

I was very saddened to learn that Pam Singer is moving away from Midland and is resigning from the Midland Public Schools Board of Education. Our community is losing a strong voice advocating for quality education for all children across the entire age spectrum from early childhood development through primary, secondary and post-secondary education. Pam has been instrumental in establishing the Ready For School Preschool Scholarship program that underwrites the costs of providing a quality preschool experience for Midland County children from economically disadvantaged families. She has served honorably and effectively on the MPS Board as both a trustee and in various leadership positions including board president. Her term has involved successfully navigating a number of major issues, among them the COVID-19 pandemic and the Facilities Renewal bond proposal.