Midland, MI

A tribute to Pam Singer

By Richard Dolinski
Midland Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was very saddened to learn that Pam Singer is moving away from Midland and is resigning from the Midland Public Schools Board of Education. Our community is losing a strong voice advocating for quality education for all children across the entire age spectrum from early childhood development through primary, secondary and post-secondary education. Pam has been instrumental in establishing the Ready For School Preschool Scholarship program that underwrites the costs of providing a quality preschool experience for Midland County children from economically disadvantaged families. She has served honorably and effectively on the MPS Board as both a trustee and in various leadership positions including board president. Her term has involved successfully navigating a number of major issues, among them the COVID-19 pandemic and the Facilities Renewal bond proposal.

www.ourmidland.com

