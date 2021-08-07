Cancel
China's export slowdown in July may signal more bumps ahead

investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) -China's export growth unexpectedly slowed in July following outbreaks of COVID-19 cases, while imports also lost momentum, pointing to a slowdown in the country's industrial sector in the second half even as easing global lockdowns boost commerce. The world's biggest exporter has staged an impressive economic rebound from...

