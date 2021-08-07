Cancel
Palm Springs, CA

Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test now required in some valley restaurants & bars

By Jake Ingrassia
Posted by 
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aN4jk_0bKYq7rM00

If you're heading out to certain spots around the valley, you'll now need proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid-19 test.

On Arenas Road in Palm Springs, that's the new requirement, effective Friday night. Bouncers were checking both ID's and vaccination or test status before allowing people into the restaurants, bars and nightclubs there.

"Most of us are vaccinated; we don't really care that much," Palm Springs resident Karl Rowley said. "We want to keep it open as it is. We're very, very happy."

Burt Carroll said as the Delta variant surges, he's getting fed up with those he says are prolonging the pandemic.

"I've been recently very frustrated with people who are not vaccinated," Carroll said. "It just doesn't make sense to me. It makes me very uncomfortable and is just going to keep this Covid swirling around."

Wednesday, the Palm Springs city council passed new rules that will soon require all restaurants and bars in the city to show proof of vaccination or a negative test – or be turned away. It will go into effect in three weeks.

In Cathedral City, owner of The Roost Lounge Jeff McDonald is now requiring the same.

"It's just time that we step up and do so," McDonald said. "Cathedral City has not enforced it yet, but I'm not waiting."

He said he's turning away customers that can't provide the proof. "We've already done so this afternoon," McDonald said. "We've had some that I don't know if they didn't have the card, didn't have the vaccination or just didn't want to partake in the hassle. Probably about 10 people have left this afternoon and that's their choice."

The post Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test now required in some valley restaurants & bars appeared first on KESQ .

