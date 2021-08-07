Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

I want my Apple TV!

By Bob Levitus
Houston Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple offers at least three products with “TV” in their name: Apple TV (hardware media player); a TV app (preinstalled on all iPhones, iPads, Macs and Apple TVs); and Apple TV+ (subscription video-on-demand). To avoid confusion, here’s a quick rundown on these three similarly named Apple offerings and what they do:

www.houstonchronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Mcelhenney
Person
Stanley Tucci
Person
Josh Gad
Person
Lorne Michaels
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Tv#Sling Tv#K Apple Tv#Hdmi#Hulu#Apple Arcade#Bluetooth#Houstonchronicle Com#Lg#An App Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV & VideosETOnline.com

How to Stream TV for Free on Roku

Here's a fact: You don't need to pay a monthly fee to stream great shows and movies on your TV, thanks to Roku. For the uninitiated, Roku is an easy-to-use, digital streaming platform that features just about every subscription streaming service available, including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Paramount+, HBO Max and many more. There are also a number of apps filled with television shows and movies you can watch for free. The selection includes classic television (Star Trek, Degrassi) and modern television (CSI, Survivor, Black-ish), plus plenty of great movies, such as The Matrix, Terminator 2: Judgement Day and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. You can even catch some free Roku originals, such as The Demi Lovato Show.
Electronicsmanofmany.com

ALDI is Slinging its Bonkers 82-Inch 4K TV This Weekend For Just $1,299

If you haven’t used lockdown to convert to ALDI-ism, take this as a sign. The legendary supermarket chain has just dropped its latest ‘Funtertainment Special Buys’ range and front and centre is a whopping 82-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV. The kicker? ALDI is hocking this monster home entertainment appliance for just AUD$1,299.
TV & VideosCNET

Best live TV streaming service for cutting cable

Many people may have considered cutting the cable cord, but for that one show or channel that keeps them from taking the plunge. Enter live TV streaming services. These streaming services allow you to keep the familiar TV channels you love, as well as live sports (including NBA basketball and major league baseball) plus local and national news. All this with just an inexpensive streaming device -- no cable box or antenna required.
TV ShowsPosted by
TechRadar

Hulu with Live TV explained: what is it and what channels can you watch?

Alongside its thousands upon thousands of award-winning and critically acclaimed TV shows and movies, Hulu also provides customers with a cable-cutting alternative that endeavors to be more affordable than heftily priced cable packages. The Hulu with Live TV plan offers popular US channels that you can tune into live, as well as its aforementioned quality on-demand content, including popular titles like The Handmaid's Tale and Palm Springs.
TV ShowsDigital Trends

This MASSIVE 4K TV just got an insane discount at Walmart

It’s always a good time to upgrade your home theater setup’s TV, especially when you see 4K TV deals that fit your budget. While a 4K TV may be expensive, you’ll be able to buy bigger screens if you take advantage of offers from online retailers. For example, Walmart is currently selling this 70-inch TCL 4K TV for just $598, after a $102 discount off its original price of $700, in a deal that may be too good for you to ignore.
TV & VideosCNET

How to find the best TV streaming service for you. Here's what to know

Last year's streaming wars pitted established heavy hitters (like Netflix and Hulu) against new powerhouses (such as Disney Plus and HBO Max), traditional networks (Paramount Plus, formerly CBS All Access), NBC's Peacock and most recently Discovery Plus, and wild cards (see the now-defunct Quibi). It's unlikely that one streaming service...
Electronicswhathifi.com

TCL has revealed its Roku 8K TV pricing and we're pleasantly surprised

In the market for an 8K TV that won't break the bank? You're in luck – TCL has just unveiled the pricing for its most affordable 8K TV yet. The new 8K 6-Series boasts a MiniLED QLED display, Roku operating system and THX-certified gaming mode. The 65-inch 65R648 will set you back $2199 (£1600, AU$3000), while the 75-inch 75R648 will come in at $2999 (£2200, AU$4100).
TV & VideosCNET

Cancel a TV subscription: Which one should you ditch to save some money?

Over the last year, in the pursuit of entertainment while stuck indoors, you might've subscribed to more streaming services. But now you may be looking to save some cash because -- if we're honest -- you really don't need to pay for every streaming service, especially when there are already many free TV streaming and free movie streaming services available, and even options to replace every paid streaming service with a free one.
MLSDigital Trends

What is Hulu + Live TV?

Cable cord cutters have had it pretty good for a while now, with a slew of high-quality free TV streaming services hitting the market. But those free services have nothing on the paid live TV streaming services, especially ones with a pedigree like Hulu + Live TV. Hulu subscribers may...
NFLPosted by
Tom's Guide

RIP AT&T TV — DirectTV Stream is coming

A new streaming service player has entered the game. Well, not so much new as newly-branded. Say goodbye to AT&T TV; say hello DirecTV Stream. AT&T and global alternative asset firm TPG announced today that they have closed on their deal to establish DirecTV as a separate video company operating DirecTV, AT&T TV and U-verse video services.
TV SeriesAndroid Central

Reservation Dogs: How to stream new Hulu series online from anywhere

Created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi of JoJo Rabbit and Thor: Ragnarok fame, the show breaks new ground for representation as it has an all-indigenous writers room. The show revolves around a gang of four friends in rural Oklahoma - Bear (D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai), Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis), Elora (Devery Jacobs), and Cheese (Lane Factor) who go under the name of the Reservation Bandits who turn to crime to fund an escape to California.
MLBGamespot

Best Streaming Services 2021: 14 Services That Are Worth Your Money

While determining the overall best streaming service is next to impossible considering each offers different content, there is a clear list of leaders you should examine before deciding which service(s) to subscribe to. Streaming services offer low-cost alternatives to regular cable, typically with a growing selection of TV shows and movies. For years, Netflix and Hulu dominated the streaming space, but the market has grown far more crowded, with services like Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, and plenty more entering the ring. This can make your choice of subscriptions challenging. Throw in the fact that there are also live TV streaming services, and you have a lot to choose from. We've narrowed down the list of competitors to 14 streaming services that we think are worth your money.
ElectronicsStuff.tv

Screen time: the best 4K TVs for every home cinema in 2021

Cinema prices these days. One family trip to the local Odeon and you’ve burnt through half your rainy day fund – only for some popcorn pest to interrupt the movie with their munching. Want a cinematic experience without the general public? Save the money you’d spend on multiplex tickets and...
TV & Videoschromeunboxed.com

Get 3 free months of HBO Max when you buy a Chromecast with Google TV

Google’s new Chromecast with Google TV needs no introduction at this point. Practically everyone has heard of it or owns it and it’s quickly become an immensely popular successor to the company’s previous dongle. Not long ago, a Netflix bundle that included the device and 6 months of the streaming service for just one price appeared on the Google Store in addition to the standard package. Now, Google has added a third option – A Chromecast with Google TV and 3-months of HBO Max!
TechnologyPosted by
Variety

Google Chromecast’s HBO Max Bundle Offers Two Free Months of Streaming Service

In a new promotion, WarnerMedia has a deal with Google to bundle three months of HBO Max with the internet giant’s Chromecast adapter for only an additional $15 — effectively providing two free months of the streamer. Chromecast with Google TV is normally priced at $49.99. For a bundled price of $64.99, users can get three months of the HBO Max ad-free plan (currently $14.99/month) included with the purchase. The Chromecast/HBO Max three-month bundle is available on the Google Store at this link. The offer is currently available only for new HBO Max customers through Dec. 31, 2022, according to Google. Google has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy