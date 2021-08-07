Multiple chances for rain

Showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout today and tomorrow. It won’t be a constant rain, but lots of activity will be around, which will help the drought significantly. Highs will be on the rather cool side because of the storms, in the mid 60s to the mid 70s both today and tomorrow. Next week looks to warm into the 80s, which may bring more chances for thunderstorms through next week. Plenty of opportunities for much-needed showers and thunderstorms will last through next week.