Our panel will discuss the changes COVID accelerated, which will be sustained into the future, and what news will look like as a result of these changes. Featuring Alan Miller, Executive Editor, The Columbus Dispatch and Gannet Ohio Regional Editor, and Walker Evans, Co-Founder & CEO, Columbus Underground, and Denise Eck, News Director WCMH NBC4, with host, Ann Fisher, host, All Sides With Ann Fisher, WOSU Public Media.