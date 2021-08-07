Cancel
Cell Phones

When updates to your wireless device come calling, it's best to answer

By Jay Lee
Houston Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: On a couple of occasions, I have received notice on my phone of a wireless update. There has been no indication of the source, and I am leery of clicking to update. What should I do?. A: A wireless update is usually an operating system update for your phone.

