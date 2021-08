Often times when a coach takes a new job, there is a honeymoon phase. That time period typically offers the staff an opportunity to instill their systems, philosophies and team culture while establishing their base in recruiting. It's fairly common in college football programs, but for Steve Sarkisian, he is unlikely to be afforded a transition year in Austin. The last month and a half have been tough on the Texas staff, losing key recruiting battles at critical positions. The microscope is focused, and the Longhorns must win on the field to deter further criticism of the new regime.