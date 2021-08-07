Special Weather Statement issued for Kosciusko, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 00:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kosciusko; Marshall A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Kosciusko and northeastern Marshall Counties through 145 AM EDT At 120 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bourbon, or near Nappanee, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Nappanee around 130 AM EDT. Milford around 135 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Warsaw and Winona Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH