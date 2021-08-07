Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kosciusko County, IN

Special Weather Statement issued for Kosciusko, Marshall by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 00:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kosciusko; Marshall A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Kosciusko and northeastern Marshall Counties through 145 AM EDT At 120 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bourbon, or near Nappanee, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Nappanee around 130 AM EDT. Milford around 135 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Warsaw and Winona Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona Lake, IN
City
Bourbon, IN
City
Milford, IN
City
Warsaw, IN
County
Marshall County, IN
City
Nappanee, IN
County
Kosciusko County, IN
City
Marshall, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Doppler Radar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves intact Indiana University's vaccination requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday left intact Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending classes this fall. The ruling was issued unilaterally by Justice Amy Coney Barrett , who handles emergency matters from Indiana, and came in response to a request earlier this month from eight Indiana students to block the requirement.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press advance after capturing 2 major Afghan cities

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s rapidly-advancing Taliban insurgents entered a western provincial capital, an official said Friday, hours after they captured the country’s second and third largest cities in a lightning advance just weeks before America is set to end its longest war. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

HHS joins vaccine trend, orders shots for its health workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday. The order from Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy