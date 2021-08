All Rose Wredt wanted for her birthday four years ago was the chance to interact with a real, live wolf. After making several calls to animal sanctuaries all over the Midwest, Wredt’s mother, Andrea Wredt, finally found one location that was willing to let them meet a wolf, but only if they agreed to be put to work. Wredt already had plenty of experience volunteering at animal shelters so her mom knew she would be up for the challenge.