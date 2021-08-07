San Francisco: Prominent figure Jon Jacobo takes leave of absence amid rape allegations
SAN FRANCISCO - An influential San Francisco city commissioner is stepping down from his position after a woman alleged Friday that he raped her earlier this year. Jon Jacobo, member of the building inspection commission, co-founder of the community organization Latino Task Force, and policy director for Tenants and Owners Development Corporation, allegedly raped a woman on April 4, according to the allegation posted by the victim on Twitter.www.ktvu.com
