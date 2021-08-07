Cancel
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco: Prominent figure Jon Jacobo takes leave of absence amid rape allegations

By Olivia Wynkoop
BayInsider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO - An influential San Francisco city commissioner is stepping down from his position after a woman alleged Friday that he raped her earlier this year. Jon Jacobo, member of the building inspection commission, co-founder of the community organization Latino Task Force, and policy director for Tenants and Owners Development Corporation, allegedly raped a woman on April 4, according to the allegation posted by the victim on Twitter.

www.ktvu.com

