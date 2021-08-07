Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Ancient Japanese Martial Art Karate Strikes For First Time At Tokyo Olympics

By Mandalit del Barco
North Country Public Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO — The ancient martial art of Karate made its debut at the Summer Olympics in Japan this week. The sport was added as a nod to the country where it developed 700 years ago. There are two types of karate at these Olympics: kata, and kumite. Kata is performed...

www.northcountrypublicradio.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryo Kiyuna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Martial Arts#Summer Olympics#Combat#Japanese#Okinawans#Cobra Kai#Europeans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Tokyo OlympicsPosted by
The Hill

Black bear interrupts the Tokyo Olympics

A black bear ventured onto the Fukushima softball arena as the Tokyo Games began on Wednesday. it is reportedly still on the loose as Fukushima officials search for it. The security venue is using loud music and firecrackers to draw out the bear. A black bear ventured onto the Fukushima...
Video GamesTime Out Global

Explained: the Japanese symbolism you missed at the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

With all the comings and goings of the long-awaited Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony – not to mention that jaw-dropping drone display – it’s easy to overlook the smaller but no less important details that go into this momentous event. Just like Japanese culture which is full of subtext and symbolism, there’s a host of hidden and less obvious references intertwining with the ceremony.
Tokyo, JPKELOLAND TV

South Korea removes controversial banners at Olympic village

SEOUL, South Korea (Associated Press) — South Korea’s Olympic committee says it has removed banners at the Olympic athletes’ village in Tokyo which referred to a 16th-century war between Korea and Japan. It followed an intervention from the International Olympic Committee which saw them as provocative. In agreeing to take...
AnimalsNewsweek

Adorable 'Gymnastics Cat' Delights the Internet With Olympics Reaction

A cat's adorable reaction to seeing gymnasts perform at the Tokyo Olympics on television has gone viral and delighted viewers. The video, posted under the username teenybellinitheprettypittie introduces the ginger tabby as "Grappa: 2024 Olympic Gymnastics Cat." It's a moniker Grappa more than lives up to in the ensuing clip.
NFLwmleader.com

Simone Biles Debuts New Hair Makeover After the Tokyo Olympics End

Simone Biles closed out the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a fabulous new hairdo. The four-time Olympic gold medalist, who is regarded as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, recently debuted a major transformation. After returning home from the Olympic Games in Japan, where she scored two medals, the...
AnimalsPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Video: Dwarf Cow in Bangladesh Becomes Big Star

A dwarf cow in Bangladesh has become a sensation in the country as thousands of people have flocked to the farm where it lives in order to see the shockingly small creature. The diminutive animal, dubbed 'Rani,' was reportedly born approximately two years ago in the community of Charigram and, since that time, has only grown to a mere 20 inches in height and 26 inches in length. The wondrous creature had largely lived a quiet life until a few weeks ago when pictures of the tiny animal were posted to social media in Bangladesh, capturing the imagination of observers and sparking something of a nationwide frenzy.
Theater & DanceFirst Showing

Vibrant Trailer for Japan Underground Dance Drama 'Dreams On Fire'

"We've got similar styles don't you think? You and I?" Get a first look at this underground dance film from Japan titled Dreams On Fire, featuring the first leading role from celebrated Japanese dance idol, Bambi Naka, the former lead dancer on Madonna's Rebel Heart Tour. This premiered at the Glasgow Film Festival earlier this year, and next will play at Montreal's Fantasia Film Festival this fall. An electrifying and dazzling feature debut from Canadian-born, Japan-based filmmaker Philippe McKie, Dreams on Fire is a "love letter to the dynamic and striking urban dance and underground scene of Tokyo and the artists that occupy it. Philippe, who also wrote, art-directed, and edited the film, has been living in Japan for the past ten years and worked in the fashion industry, DJed in Tokyo clubs," and made films. Now he's telling us a story about a dancer. At first glance, this looks like Japan's You Got Served, about a woman taking on the dance scene.
TennisNPR

Japanese Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Bounced Out Of Tokyo Olympics

Japan's Naomi Osaka is out of the Tokyo Olympics after losing on Tuesday in straight sets to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in the third round. The loss is a major upset and a shock to the host country. Osaka is considered the face of these Games and lit the cauldron during the Olympic opening ceremony a few days ago.
Tokyo OlympicsPosted by
CBS Miami

Despite Popularity, Tokyo’s Olympic Mascots Are Struggling To Stand Out

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Mascot culture in Japan is serious business and the country loves the furry creatures that have a following worldwide, like Pikachu and old favorites Mario and Luigi. But even with their futuristic faces and rock star introduction, Tokyo’s Olympic mascots are struggling to stand out. Olympic organizers hope Miraitowa and Someity will help bring the summer games to life. Mascots have a long history at the Olympics. The first official one debuted nearly 50 years ago with Waldi the dachshund at the Munich games in Germany. But in Japan, the multitude of mascots do more than just promote events and brands,...
Tokyo, JPNew York Post

South Korea removes militaristic banners from Olympic Village that raised Japan’s ire

South Korea’s Olympic committee said Saturday that it removed flags at its Olympic village in Tokyo that recalled a centuries-old conflict between Korea and Japan. The South Korean delegation said it was complying with the order to remove the banners which referenced a 16th-century battle and drew protests from Japanese far-right groups, according to the AP.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Absent crowds, Tokyo Olympics have a shot at being green

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - No fans. No snack stands. No tour buses or hotel bookings. To many, this year’s Tokyo 2020 Olympics may seem like no fun. But to environmentalists, the pared down approach is exactly what’s needed in a world confronting climate change. Initially, the Tokyo Organising Committee had estimated...
Tokyo OlympicsMother Jones

Olympic Mascots Have Always Been the Stuff of Nightmares. Tokyo Is No Different.

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Three years ago, I wrote what might be the most important piece of service journalism I have ever published: informing the public that Olympic mascots are “creepy af.” Now, if you’re a casual Olympics viewer who tunes in for a few swim races and a bit of gymnastics and track, you may be unaware that each Olympics—both winter and summer—features a mascot that will haunt your dreams. As I wrote back in 2018, “more often than not these fuzzy creatures have been horrific violations of nature.”
Worlddallassun.com

Micro artist from WB's Siliguri paints Olympic symbol

By Tarak SarkarSiliguri (West Bengal) [India], July 24 (ANI): A micro artist hailing from Santinagar area in West Bengal's Siliguri, in a bid to inspire the Indian athletes participating in the Tokyo Olympics painted his nail with a symbol of the Olympics.Micro artist Anisur Rahaman has shown such perseverance and patience and has become one of the forerunners of this art form in the world. He has registered his name in various record books for his artistic treasures. Rahaman has always involved himself in spreading awareness messages with the burning issues and this time he comes with a picture on his nail. He has painted Olympic symbol with the slogan of 'Cheer4India' message on his left thumb.

Comments / 0

Community Policy