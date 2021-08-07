Cancel
Charleston, WV

Anna Bell Reed

Cover picture for the articleANNA BELL REED, 80, of Charleston went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House of Charleston. Anna Bell was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She graduated from Clay County High School. She was faithful member of Elkview Baptist Church where she served as clerk. She enjoyed gardening, singing in the choir, spending time with family and never met a stranger. She was president of the Skyview Garden Club for several years. She was employed by the Charleston Newspaper as executive secretary for almost 40 years.

