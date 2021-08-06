Cancel
St. Francis offering free back-to-school child safety seat check Aug. 14

Grand Island Independent
 6 days ago

CHI Health St. Francis is hosting a free Child Safety Seat Check from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Aug. 14 at the hospital’ parking lot, 2620 W. Faidley Ave. The St. Francis team of certified child passenger safety technicians and other trained volunteers will inspect each safety seat to make sure it fits the child properly, is correctly secured, and is in the safest possible location in the vehicle. Children must be present. Expectant parents are welcome. A limited number of seats will be available for purchase, if needed.

