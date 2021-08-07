Cancel
Musical needs elves

 6 days ago

COVID-19 dropped the curtain on many productions across the country, but live theater is finally starting to make its return to the stage. Comedia Musica Players will present “Elf — The Musical” Nov. 11-13. Jolene Messerly, president of Comedia Musica Players, said this show is a great fit for the...

