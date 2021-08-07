On Wednesday August 4, 2021, ROBIN PERDUE, loving wife, and mother of three children passed away at age 62. Robin was born on September 5, 1958 in Montgomery, WV to Ray and Margaret Rapp. She was raised in the community of Hughes Creek, WV and graduated from Dupont High School. She received two degrees in business administration from the University of Southern New Hampshire, and work in related job positions for over 40 years. She married Kevin Perdue on October 8, 1977. They raised three sons - Kevin Jr., Dennis, and Jeremy.