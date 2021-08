GLENN "ANDY" ANDREW MOORE 56, of St. Albans, passed away unexpectedly on August 3, 2021. He was born March 9, 1965 in South Charleston, WV to Glenn Jackson and Sallie Bright Moore. He is also survived by his wife of 30 years, Debra Sue Moore of St. Albans; children, Sydney Moore of Huntington and Christopher (Danielle) Moore of FL; brother, Timothy (Kelly) Moore of NC; grandchildren, Wesley and Wyatt Moore; and many friends.