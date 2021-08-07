Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winooski, VT

Roderick E. Leach

By Editorials
Times-Argus
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoderick E. Leach BARRE TOWN — Roderick Elmer Leach, also known as “Butch,” 85, passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at his home. Born on April 1, 1936, in Winooski, he was the youngest child of Walter and Bessie (Wild) Leach. Butch attended school and grew up in South Woodbury. On Feb. 22, 1957, he married Joan E. Jewett in South Woodbury. Following their marriage, they made their home in Plainfield until he moved in with his daughter in 2019. Joan passed away in 2011. In 1956, at the age of 19, Butch began his career with the Vermont Highway Department, District 6, now known as the Agency of Transportation. Amazingly, this would be the Butch’s only employer retiring after nearly 53 years of dedicated service and commitment to Vermont. As Butch stated, he would “rather run equipment than eat.” In 2009, the Vermont General Assembly passed Resolution R-136 honoring Butch for his extraordinary decades of public service at the Agency of Transportation. Butch defined that rare breed: a true native Vermonter. Butch enjoyed being outdoors, whether it was cutting wood, mowing the lawn, or shoveling snow. The only time he would stop working was to watch NASCAR races, or to go to yard sales and attend auctions. However, his greatest joy was his family. Survivors include his daughter, Holly Leach; his granddaughter, Shoshana Goldman; Holly’s partner, Joe Illuzzi; as well as several in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Joan Leach; his brothers, Rodney, and Robert; his sisters, Ruth, and Rachel; and his brother-in-law, Jay Jewett. Butch leaves a void in the Barre Town neighborhood where he would spend time with Cheryl Buzzi and his “sidekick,” Gail Walbridge. Per his wishes, there will be no calling hours, funeral, or graveside service. He will be laid to rest at Eaton Cemetery next to Joan, his wife of 54 years. Holly and Shoshana wish to thank Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, especially Amanda Shiverick and Amy Farr, and a special note of gratitude and love for his nurse, Michelle Blake. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.

www.timesargus.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plainfield, VT
City
Winooski, VT
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Eaton Cemetery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New York Governor Cuomo resigns in sexual harassment scandal

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Faced with mounting legal pressures and demands for his departure from President Joe Biden and others, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned on Tuesday following an inquiry that found he sexually harassed 11 women, capping a startling downfall for one of the most prominent politicians in the United States.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon to require all troops to get coronavirus vaccine by mid-September

The Pentagon will require all military personnel to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, according to a new memo from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin , released Monday. “I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon” final approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “whichever comes first,” Austin wrote in the memo to troops.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy