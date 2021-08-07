Roderick E. Leach BARRE TOWN — Roderick Elmer Leach, also known as “Butch,” 85, passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at his home. Born on April 1, 1936, in Winooski, he was the youngest child of Walter and Bessie (Wild) Leach. Butch attended school and grew up in South Woodbury. On Feb. 22, 1957, he married Joan E. Jewett in South Woodbury. Following their marriage, they made their home in Plainfield until he moved in with his daughter in 2019. Joan passed away in 2011. In 1956, at the age of 19, Butch began his career with the Vermont Highway Department, District 6, now known as the Agency of Transportation. Amazingly, this would be the Butch’s only employer retiring after nearly 53 years of dedicated service and commitment to Vermont. As Butch stated, he would “rather run equipment than eat.” In 2009, the Vermont General Assembly passed Resolution R-136 honoring Butch for his extraordinary decades of public service at the Agency of Transportation. Butch defined that rare breed: a true native Vermonter. Butch enjoyed being outdoors, whether it was cutting wood, mowing the lawn, or shoveling snow. The only time he would stop working was to watch NASCAR races, or to go to yard sales and attend auctions. However, his greatest joy was his family. Survivors include his daughter, Holly Leach; his granddaughter, Shoshana Goldman; Holly’s partner, Joe Illuzzi; as well as several in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Joan Leach; his brothers, Rodney, and Robert; his sisters, Ruth, and Rachel; and his brother-in-law, Jay Jewett. Butch leaves a void in the Barre Town neighborhood where he would spend time with Cheryl Buzzi and his “sidekick,” Gail Walbridge. Per his wishes, there will be no calling hours, funeral, or graveside service. He will be laid to rest at Eaton Cemetery next to Joan, his wife of 54 years. Holly and Shoshana wish to thank Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, especially Amanda Shiverick and Amy Farr, and a special note of gratitude and love for his nurse, Michelle Blake. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.