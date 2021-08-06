Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Folk Healing 8-6-21

bctv.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHost Patrick Donmoyer shares a presentation on traditional medicines of the Pennsylvania Dutch dating back to the days of the early settlers on Pennsylvania German. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community...

www.bctv.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Media#Pennsylvania Dutch#Traditional Medicines#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Skin CarePosted by
The Independent

Woman who is allergic to water explains how she bathes

A woman who has a water allergy has shared her shower routine to demonstrate the kind of pain she endures just doing this simple task. Niah Selway, from the UK, suffers from a rare skin condition called Aquagenic Pruritus, where any skin contact with water causes her to have an allergic reaction.
RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

Family who refused Covid vaccine die within days of each other

A chef who says he lost his father, mother and brother to Covid-19 within the space of a single week says all three had refused the vaccine after becoming frightened by misinformation.Francis Goncalves, from Cardiff, said parents Basil, 73, and Charmagne, 65, as well as younger sibling Shaul, 40, all started feeling unwell on the weekend of 10 July after a family meal together.Within two weeks of their symptoms appearing, all three – who were all living in Portugal – were dead.“They got caught up in a lot of the anti-vaccination propaganda,” Goncalves said. “It preys on people who...
Religionrichmondcumc.com

8/6/21 Updates

Are you a small group leader? Interested in becoming a small group leader? Pastor Joseph and Pastor Phil are hosting leadership training opportunities to explore the what, why, and how of leading a small group. The training will be offered two different nights Wednesday, August 18, at 6:30pm & Tuesday, August 24, at 7:00pm – both in the Fellowship Hall. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to Pastor Joseph or Pastor Phil.
High Schoolwcpss.net

8-6-21 Message from Principal Hamler

Hello, this is Patti Hamler, Principal at Wake Forest High School. Yearbook distribution will be on Monday, August 9th from 2-6 pm in the Lindsey Gymnasium on campus. Please drive safely and be mindful of the construction in that area. Student Services is working hard on scheduling. Please refrain from...
Recipeswamc.org

Food Friday: Flour Hour 8/6/21

Author, community organizer and grain expert Amy Halloran is in the studio today for Food Friday to answer your questions about all things grain, from breads to gluten-free baking, to pancakes and cookies. WAMC's Sarah LaDuke hosts. The number to call with your questions is 1-800-348-2551. You can also email...
Baltimore, MDwypr.org

The Daily Dose 8-6-21

Governor Hogan announces vaccine requirements for state employees but stops short of reissuing a statewide mask mandate. And actor Hill Harper joins Baltimore leaders for a forum on the pandemic’s impact on Black communities. Aaron creates and produces original radio programs for WYPR. His current project is the neighborhood documentary...
Rochester, NYRochester Business Journal

Seen 8/6/21

Seen Compeer Rochester June 2021:  Staff and volunteers helped out as Compeer Rochester held its 25th annual golf tournament June 7 at the Links at Greystone. The tournament, sponsored by Genesee Regional Bank, Monroe Plan and Lewis Tree Service, raised $33,000. All photos provided.
Berks County, PAbctv.org

Jon Bond’s “Farm Life” Art at Schwenkfelder Heritage Center

Berks County artist Jon Bond will exhibit 50 original works of art at the Schwenkfelder Library and Heritage Center from August 1 – October 3, 2021. Bond’s work includes egg tempera, oil, watercolor, and silverpoint featuring “Farm Life” on the the Pennsylvania Dutch farmsteads that surround his northern Berks art studio. The art depicts new views of an old way of life including animals, implements, structures, and the landscape itself.
Berks County, PAbctv.org

Building a Better Boyertown Presents Oktoberfest

Building a Better Boyertown (BaBB) is thrilled to announce its 14th Annual Oktoberfest which will take place in Boyertown on Friday, September 17th from 5:00-9:00pm and Saturday, September 18th from 11:00am-9:00pm (rain date: Sunday, September 19th). Participants will enjoy a family-friendly, German and fall-themed event, including beer, delicious food, music and entertainment, and a variety of craft vendors. Each year this event draws approximately 5,000-8,000 attendees and continues to grow in popularity. After last year’s virtual celebration due to Covid, we are excited to offer this amazing in-person event for the Boyertown community and its visitors and make it bigger and better than ever before. Oktoberfest is free to attend and welcomes families of all ages. There will be activities for children and adults alike! Beer tent wristbands can be purchased for $5.00.
Reading, PAbctv.org

City of Reading Announces Second First Friday Event

The City of Reading reminds residents, visitors and friends of its second First Friday Downtown Beer Garden of 2021. First Friday will feature the band The Funkitorium, comprised of six brothers with a sound of a funk music ecosystem. What: First Friday Downtown Beer Garden. When: Friday, August 6, 2021.
Berks County, PAbctv.org

Berks Community Health Center Celebrates National Health Center Week

National Health Center Week will be celebrated starting Sunday, August 8 – Saturday, August 14, 2021. It is an annual celebration with the goal of raising awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America’s health centers over the past five decades. Berks Community Health Center will be celebrating with two...
Theater & Dancebctv.org

Miller Center for the Arts Presents BODYTRAFFIC

BODYTRAFFIC is coming to the Miller Center for the Arts on October 30, 2021! BODYTRAFFIC is a world-class contemporary dance company, known internationally for its Los Angeles-grown, contagious vivacity. BODYTRAFFIC brings the timeless music of Peggy Lee, James Brown, and great American jazz standards to life through an “absolutely joyous and oh-so-entertaining” evening of dance.
Reading, PAbctv.org

Community Forum: Spotlight on Drexel College of Medicine at Tower Health

Join us on August 25th at noon to learn more about this exciting new adventure for our region. This August, the first class of year-one medical students enter Drexel University College of Medicine at Tower Health, a collaboration between Drexel University and Tower Health. The class of 2025, the inaugural group of medical students at this 4-year regional medical campus, consists of forty students. They will join third- and fourth-year medical students who are doing their clinical rotations at Reading Hospital – Tower Health.
Victoria, TXcrossroadstoday.com

Pet of The Week For Fri-Yay 8-6-21

Today is Fri-Yay, and here on Sunrise that means it’s also time for Pet of The Week. A segment where we highlight shelter pets here in The Crossroads looking for their furrever homes. This morning we want to introduce you to this week’s furry friend, which is a dog from the Dorothy O’connor Pet Adoption Center here in Victoria.

Comments / 0

Community Policy