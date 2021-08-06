Cancel
Tokyo Olympics Viewership & Ratings Hit New Lows – WM Leader

By Shawn Utley
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViewership for NBC’s coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics continued to fall as Thursday evening delivered both the lowest-rated and least-watched day. Per overnight numbers, NBC’s Thursday night coverage aired to 10.4 million viewers and earned a 2.1 rating in the 18-49 demo. Thursday’s numbers fell below last Friday and last Saturday, which first marked the showings with the smallest audience and lowest ratings, respectively.

