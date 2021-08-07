Cancel
Why Unitranche Loans Grew From Niche to Billions

By Olivia Raimonde
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho needs banks? Sure, they’ve long dominated the market for big corporate loans, with their access to large sums of money and expertise in complex tasks like splitting loans up via syndication. But what if borrowing billions didn’t have to be so complicated -- if there were other lenders with deep pockets and a simpler, faster approach? That’s the appeal of so-called unitranche loans, one of the hottest parts of the very hot market known as direct lending.

