A man has been rescued after spending a week fighting off a grizzly bear in the Alaskan wilderness. With injuries to his leg and torso, and running on a mixture of adrenaline, sleep deprivation and just two remaining rounds of ammunition for his pistol, he was finally spotted by a Coast Guard pilot, Lieutenant Commander Jared Carbajal. Commander Carbajal needed no more than the bare necessities of observation to see that something was very wrong when he spotted an SOS sign and “help me” scrawled on the tin roof of a shack in the wilderness some 40 miles from the...