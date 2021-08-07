Cancel
Man tells police he ‘likes young girls’ after throwing water on 7-year-old girl at splash pad

By Crime News
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
DeBary’s, FL – Volusia County deputies arrested 27-year-old Cameron Lyons (DOB 5/12/1994) after he opened a water bottle and threw liquid at a 7-year-old girl at the splash pad at DeBary’s Community Park. Lyons left the park after he was confronted by parents, but deputies caught up with him down...

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

