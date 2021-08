LOCHEARN (WJZ) — As the world looks to bounce back from the pandemic, people are looking for jobs and employers are looking to fill vacancies. Celeebrate Us Workforce Training hosted a job fair at Christian Life Church in Lochearn. Talia Major was one of the many in attendance. The high school senior was looking for a job and planning for her future, using the job fair as a networking event to meet potential employers. “There’s a lot of hospital jobs here and I’m looking to go into the health field when I’m older,” said Major. For companies like FedEx Freight it was an opportunity...