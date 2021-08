There, we said it. You’re reading now, aren’t you?. Many have commented on the U.S. gymnast, described by some as the G.O.A.T. of her sport, and her decision to pull out of most of her Olympic events. She has accomplished a lot and endured a lot, so she has a right to do what she thinks is best for herself and her team. Perhaps time will lend a different perspective, as it often does with difficult decisions.